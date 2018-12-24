Statewide alert issued for missing Avon Lake woman with dementia

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Police are looking for a missing senior citizen out of Avon Lake who left her home and has not returned.
Yvonne Sanker, 83, drover away from her residence on Bounty Way on Sunday afternoon, according to the Ohio Attorney General’s Office.
Sanker is 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighs 135 pounds, and has brown hair with brown eyes. She suffers from dementia and may be confused.
Sanker is believed to be driving a black Mercedes-Benz 2007 C280 with Ohio license plate HBH4554.
Anyone with information should contact a local police department immediately.
