UK bans pet shops from selling puppies and kittens

FILE - In this Monday, Oct. 4, 2010 file photo, window shoppers look at a pair of Labrador puppies for sale at the Westside Pavilion Shopping Center in Los Angeles. The British government has decided to ban third-party sales of puppies and kittens to improve animal welfare. Animal Welfare Minister David Rutley said Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018 the ban “is part of our commitment to make sure the nation’s much-loved pets get the right start in life. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, file) (Damian Dovarganes)