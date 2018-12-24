2018 year in politics: Tariffs, Supreme Court fight, Russia probe among highlights

FILE - In this June. 12, 2018, file photo, U.S. President Donald Trump, right, meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Sentosa Island, in Singapore. North Korea says it will never unilaterally give up its nuclear weapons unless the United States removes its nuclear threat first. The statement carried by the official Korean Central News Agency on Thursday, Dec. 20, 2018, comes amid a deadlock in nuclear negotiations between the United States and North Korea. It raises further doubts on whether leader Kim Jong Un will ever relinquish an arsenal he may see as his greatest guarantee of survival. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File) (AP)