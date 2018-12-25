Chance for a drizzle, maybe a few flurries

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Overnight expect increasing clouds with a chance for a light drizzle, sometimes frozen. A few snow flurries will be possible for a period before temperatures warm above freezing. There should be minimal impact on roads but be aware of isolated slick spots. Overnight we drop to 29 but rebound to a high of 43. Wednesday will be dry and mild too. High 46. Thursday and Friday we will see steady rain at times and a rumble of thunder too. It’s warm Thursday and Friday with highs in the 50s and 60s. The weekend forecast is dry as of now!
The latest Ohio River forecast: The river is forecast to rise to 50.5 feet by Tuesday afternoon. That is slightly below flood stage of 52 feet. You may notice it is high in spots along the Cincinnati banks. It will then recede falling below 40 feet by Friday evening.
Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.