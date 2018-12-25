Chance for a drizzle, maybe a few flurries

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Overnight expect increasing clouds with a chance for a light drizzle, sometimes frozen. A few snow flurries will be possible for a period before temperatures warm above freezing. There should be minimal impact on roads but be aware of isolated slick spots. Overnight we drop to 29 but rebound to a high of 43. Wednesday will be dry and mild too. High 46. Thursday and Friday we will see steady rain at times and a rumble of thunder too. It’s warm Thursday and Friday with highs in the 50s and 60s. The weekend forecast is dry as of now!