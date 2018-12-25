‘Christmas in September’: Song to raise money for Allen family

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - The Allen family of Colerain Township received a Christmas surprise in the form of a new song.
Local group “Zack Shelton and 64 to Grayson” composed the song “Christmas in September” to help the Allen’s out.
It’s available for streaming and download on iTunes, Spotify and other streaming outlets.
All proceeds from downloads of the song will go to the Allen family.
You can watch the video here:
This year, Allen’s are celebrating the Christmas without 2-year-old Brody after the terminally ill toddler passed away in October after being diagnosed with inoperable brain and spine cancer in May.
Determined to give the Brody as much joy as possible, his family and community hosted a series of events to provide “Christmas in September."
Colerain Township residents decorated their homes and front yards with Christmas cheer.
Supporters also lined the streets for “Brody’s Superhero Christmas Parade" on Sept. 23.
The family was dealt another blow in November when Brody’s brother, Andrew, was struck by several vehicles while crossing a street not far from the family’s home in Colerain Township.
Good news came on Christmas Eve when Andrew was allowed to return home from a rehab facility.
Andrew is ‘doing amazing’ according to his father, Todd.
