Dry weather for Christmas

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - A FLOOD ADVISORY is in effect for the Ohio River at Cincinnati until Wednesday afternoon.
Merry Christmas! We will gradually dry out this afternoon and evening. High temperatures will make it into the low/mid 40s.
Dry weather and temperatures climbing into the mid/upper 40s are on-tap tomorrow. A strong area of low pressure will deliver the chance for rain, thunder, breezy conditions and warm temperatures for Thursday and Friday. Dry conditions and cooler temperatures are in this weekend’s forecast.
