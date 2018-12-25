Humane society helps deliver puppy surprise for Christmas

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - A 9-year-old girl in Amelia got a Christmas surprise on Christmas Eve that many of us dreamed of as kids.
The special delivery was a dog.
9-year-old Alyssa told Fox19 Now, “I felt like I wanted to cry.”
She was ecstatic really when she saw Santa arrive.
Dustin “Santa” Goodwin arrived with the pup hidden in a box. As soon as Alissa saw the dog pop out, it was as if she was ready to roll over.
“I didn't know what to think. I saw his little head pop out and I was like yes I got a dog,” she said.
Now you might be wondering why a little girl getting a dog would be a news story?
It's how she got the dog that is the story.
This year the Clermont Animal Care Humane Society made the special delivery.
They set up Christmas Eve and Christmas deliveries for families that wanted to adopt a pet from their shelter.
“I think it’s great,” said Kasi South who works there.
“We have never actually done something like this, but Dustin and I both run our own rescue outside of working at the shelter. So to deliver the dog on Christmas Eve or Christmas and to see the faces of the children is pretty awesome,” she said.
“It's pretty amazing. Having to know we can make dreams come true for the girls the dogs you know everybody involved,” Goodwin said.
South said the dog was pretty excited as well. No more shelters. She has now found a home with Alissa and her family.
“Absolutely, he is a pretty young puppy. So he will get to spend Christmas with I would say his first real family.”
