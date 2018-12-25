Terry’s Turf Club to reopen?

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Just a few weeks after the owner said he was closing up shop and retiring, it looks like Terry’s Turf Club may reopen with a new owner.
A post on the restaurant’s Facebook page says Terry’s is tentatively scheduled to reopen on Thursday, Jan. 3.
They are waiting for the contract for sale to be signed after Christmas, according to the post.
No word on whether the name will change or remain the same, but “the product and most of the staff will remain the same.”
On Dec. 9, Terry Carter announced on Facebook that he was retiring and closing the popular Cincinnati burger eatery that has been featured on national TV shows like “Diners, Drive-ins and Dives.”
The development came less than two months after a former Terry’s Turf Club employee filed an Equal Opportunity Employment Commission (EEOC) charge against Carter and Terry’s Turf Club.
Evelyn Marie Reid claimed discrimination and retaliation based on her sex.
The complaint is the first step in filing a federal lawsuit and one that came after Reid posted a video on Facebook showing Carter making a sexual remark. She asked him why she was being fired from her serving job.
“Thank God I have proof,” Reid told FOX19 at the time. “Otherwise, no one else would have believed me because in this day and age if you say this person did something to me then I’m trying to ruin their lives.”
