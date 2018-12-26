Airman surprises family for Christmas

GREENE COUNTY, MS (WDAM) - A Mississippi family’s Christmas was extra-special this year after the return of a beloved older brother.
Chase Stringer, 19, had been away from his Greene County family since early September after joining the Air Force and being stationed at Sheppard Air Force Base in Texas, according to family.
His 12-year-old brother, Colton, and 9-year-old sister, Belle, asked Santa for only one thing this Christmas: for their big brother to come home.
On Saturday, Colton and Belle were led to a rather large package that they were instructed to open together.
“I feel like Chase is in here,” Colton said right before opening the package.
His guess didn’t lessen the excitement at all when their older brother popped out of the present and yelled, “Merry Christmas!”
The emotional moment was captured on video by their aunt, Lindsey Anderson Brewer, who shared the video on Facebook.
Copyright 2018 WDAM. All rights reserved.