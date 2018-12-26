3 arrested in gender reveal party shootings

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Three men are under indictment and arrest in connection with shootings at a fake gender reveal party that killed a woman and wounded eight other people, including three children, authorities announced Wednesday.
Roshawn Bishop, James Echols and Michael Sanon all face charges for the murder of Autumn Garrett, 22, of Indiana, and the shooting of eight others July 9, 2017 on Capstan Drive in Colerain Township, police said in a news release Wednesday.
Cheyanne Willis, who hosted the party, said she lost her unborn child during the incident, but police later revealed she was not pregnant.
“From the start of this investigation, our detectives have met significant resistance from several of the victims and witnesses," Colerain Township Mark Denney wrote in a news release at the the time of the shootings.
"This resistance involves the purposeful omission of key information and the fabrication of stories. This affects the credibility of our witnesses should they be needed to testify and prolongs the investigative process. The harm that this has caused the investigation cannot be over-stated.”
Authorities sifted through tens of thousands of text messages, emails and other evidence.
Witnesses told police two men in hoods entered the home in a seemingly targeted attack, opened fire and fled the scene.
The children who were shot were 8, 6 and 2 at the time. All had non-life threatening injuries, according to police.
About 30 people had attended the gender reveal party, but only a dozen guests remained when the gunmen entered the home, police have said.
The indictments are the culmination of 17 months of investigation in partnership with the Ohio Attorney General’s Office, Bureau of Criminal Identification and Investigation, Cincinnati Police Department and the Colerain Police Department.
“Lead Detective Corey Boyle of the Colerain Police Department, Detective John Horn of the Cincinnati Police Department, Special Agent Seth Hagaman from the Bureau of Criminal Identification and Investigation, Criminal Analyst Julia Berry of the Bureau of Criminal Identification and Investigation and Nathan Richardson of the United States Marshal Service are deserving of special recognition for their dedication to bringing these suspects to justice.”
The three suspects were indicted by a Hamilton County grand jury on the following charges:
- Roshawn Bishop, 28: Two counts each murder and felonious assault and one count attempted murder
- James Echols, 23: Aggravated Murder, Aggravated Burglary and murder; 9 counts of felonious assault; eight counts attempted murder and one count of cruelty to animals
- Michael Sanon, 21: Aggravated murder, aggravated burglary and two counts of murder; 9 counts of felonious assault; eight counts of attempted murder and one count of cruelty to animal
