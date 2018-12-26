Born six weeks premature, Fiona the hippo breaks 1,000 lb. milestone

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - For many, resolutions for the new year involve maintaining a diet or losing weight. To say the least, that is not the case for Cincinnati’s celebrity hippo.
The zoo posted to Facebook recently to announce that Fiona had broken the 1,000 lb. milestone. That’s a long way from the 29 pounds she weighed when she was born six weeks premature.
During that journey, there’s been ice cream, books, playing cards and more -- you may have even gotten a loved one a Fiona-themed gift for the holidays.
So what do zoo official want for Fiona in 2019? To keep growing, of course. Here’s the full post below:
Hooray! Fiona finally broke the 1,000 pound milestone! That’s a long way from the 29 pounds she weighed when she was born six weeks premature on January 24, 2017! Her #NewYearsReZOOlution: to keep growing!
