CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - We are continuing to watch the Ohio River as it is now falling. The river made it just over 50 feet earlier Tuesday. It will fall below 40 feet which is considered “action stage” Friday afternoon. It will then fall to 33 feet Saturday and continue to fall.
Tuesday night we will see clearing skies and cool weather again. Low 26. Wednesday will feature plenty of sunshine. High 47. Rain arrives Thursday afternoon with warm and wet weather through Friday morning. Temperatures will be near 50 Thursday and 60 Friday! Rainfall totals will be less than an inch but a few rumbles of thunder will also be possible.
Cooler air arrives for the holiday weekend but it’s still mild for this time of year.
Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.