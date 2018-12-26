Groups try to prevent another tragedy one year after death of homeless man

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Maslow’s Army, Our Daily Bread and the Clifton Mosque teamed up on Christmas Day to provide food and living essentials to more than 500 homeless individuals on Fountain Square.
The timing of the event coincides with the death of a homeless man last Dec. 26.
59-year-old Ken Martin died of exposure.
It was 14 degrees and the winds were whipping through the buildings around Fountain Square.
Martin was found, huddled down, at Government Square hoping he could make it through another night.
Sam Landis, one of the co-founders of Maslow’s Army, says Martin actually got clean and sober and volunteered his time for a little over six months, but he just could not fight his addiction and ended up back on the streets.
Sam and Susan Landis have dedicated every outreach they’ve done this year to him
“I got to hear just how gracious they were that we were out here today. They had such kind words to say,” said Susan Landis, co-founder, Maslow’s Army.
“It’s great. That’s the best thing I’ve seen. I mean, it improved me,” said Pamela, who’s been homeless for two years.
She says this should be the season of giving
“If you have something and it was given to you, give it to another. If you can’t use it, pass it on,” said Pamela.
You may recall the homeless camps that popped up downtown over the summer.
The city and county stepped in and some were able to find housing.
But Landis says the bigger issue is addressing mental health and addiction.
