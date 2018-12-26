Man shot, seriously hurt in Golf Manor

GOLF MANOR, OH (FOX19) - A man was shot and seriously hurt in Golf Manor Christmas night, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.
Joshua Griewe was found suffering from gunshot wounds in the front yard of a residence in the 6900 block of Mayflower Avenue shortly after 8:30 p.m. Monday, sheriff’s officials wrote in a news release.
He was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he is listed in serious condition.
Griewe was shot outside of the residence of an acquaintance, sheriff's officials said.
The suspect(s) were in a four-door vehicle last seen fleeing the area on Bremont Avenue.
“This shooting was not a random act of violence and it is apparent that Mr. Griewe was the intended target of this felonious assault,” sheriff’s officials said in the news release.
