‘No Christmas’ for mom who says she’s been robbed three times in a month

MIDDLETOWN, OH (FOX19) - A Middletown mom says Christmas was canceled after two home invasions and a robbery broke her holiday spirit.
The woman, who asked to remain nameless due to concerns for her safety, says she takes care of her sick and disabled mother as well as her young son.
She says one of the home invasions happened just days before Christmas when she had company at her home.
The woman’s four-year-old son was awake when she says the suspect broke into their home. Her son tried to protect their home, but the suspect got away.
“They started attacking my company my four-year-old took off and punched the robber like four times. I had to run over and snatch my son because he was protecting my company,” the woman said. “My son attacked the robber. I had to snatch my son and throw him behind me and I was begging this man. At this point, I already called the police. He didn’t see me call them, but I dialed 911 and threw my phone on the ground. So by that time they were hearing everything. And I was like please leave. Take whatever you want. I have a kid. He looked at my son and looked at me and he was like, I don’t care.”
After that home invasion, the woman took to social media to post about the multiple scary experiences and how there would not be a Christmas in their home this year.
She said she’d hung a ‘no trespassing’ sign but the suspects knocked it down and took it.
“People would say why don’t you just move? It’s not that easy. It’s not that easy,” the woman said. “I don’t have no help. You know what I mean. I have a sick mom she can’t do anything. She can’t watch my son she is in bed all day. I have a four-year-old son. It’s not as easy as people think it is just to up and move.”
The woman has one request for the bad guys: leave her family alone.
She said she is in contact with police and says they now patrol the area on a regular basis.
The woman didn’t specify what the suspects got away with or the circumstances of the first two robberies.
