‘No Christmas’ for mom who says she’s been robbed three times in a month

“They started attacking my company my four-year-old took off and punched the robber like four times. I had to run over and snatch my son because he was protecting my company,” the woman said. “My son attacked the robber. I had to snatch my son and throw him behind me and I was begging this man. At this point, I already called the police. He didn’t see me call them, but I dialed 911 and threw my phone on the ground. So by that time they were hearing everything. And I was like please leave. Take whatever you want. I have a kid. He looked at my son and looked at me and he was like, I don’t care.”