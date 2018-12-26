Police free Bosnian Serb who led protests over son's death

Bosnian Serb police secure an area at the spot where Davor Dragicevic along with members of the "Justice for David" movement protested and demanded the truth behind the death of 21-year-old David Dragicevic in the Bosnian town of Banja Luka, northwest of Sarajevo, Bosnia, Tuesday, Dec. 25, 2018. Bosnian Serb police have detained Davor Dragicevic, the man whose quest for the truth over the death of his son has sparked months of anti-government protests. (AP Photo/Radivoje Pavicic) (AP)