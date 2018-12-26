Police: Pair stole hospice car on Christmas, fled on foot

HAMILTON, OH (FOX19) - Two people were taken into custody on Christmas Day after a Hospice of Southwest Ohio company vehicle was stolen.
Officers say they received multiple calls about the vehicle -- which had company stickers on it -- as it traveled across the Columbia Bridge toward Front Street in Hamilton. One caller told police they saw the vehicle pull into a nearby U.S. Market and that a man and women fled from the scene.
Duane Short and Valencia Boyd were eventually taken into custody.
Short now faces a motor vehicle theft charge. Boyd is facing charges of receiving stolen property and obstructing official business.
Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.