Services announced for police sergeant found dead in vehicle

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Services will be held Thursday for a Cincinnati police sergeant who apparently committed suicide in Eden Park last week.
Visitation for Sgt. Arthur Schultz will be 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Spring Grove Cemetery’s Norman Chapel, 4521 Spring Grove Ave., CPD announced on their Facebook page Wednesday morning.
Fraternal Order of Police services are scheduled to begin at 12:45 p.m.
The funeral will immediately follow at 1 p.m.
A reception afterward is limited to family and invited guests, according to police.
Interment will be at Spring Grove Cemetery.
“Our thoughts and prayers go out to his wife, Lynn, and their family,” police wrote in their Facebook post.
Sgt. Schultz, 54, died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound inside a vehicle on Eden Park Drive about 12:30 p.m. Thursday, according to Hamilton County’s coroner.
He was with Cincinnati police 28 years, starting in May 1990, and was promoted to sergeant in February 1997.
Sgt. Schultz served in Districts 1, 3 and 4.
He spent most of his career (nearly two decades) in the Special Investigations Section (Vice Squad).
His fellow law enforcement colleagues have described him as no-nonsense, hard-working and “a great police officer.”
