Sunny Wednesday but more Rain Thursday

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -High pressure building in today will provide sunshine and afternoon high temps in the mid to upper 40s.
Our next weather-maker is gathering steam over the southwest however, and will thicken clouds up tonight. By morning low temps will fall into the mid 30s.
Showers will develop late morning Thursday and stick around the area for the better part of the day into the overnight.
By Friday morning this system will be moving out but a lingering morning shower remains possible.
Cololer temperatures and dry conditions arrive for the upcoming weekend.
