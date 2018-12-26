Trump secretly frustrated with Treasury sec. Mnuchin despite public approval, source says

(CNN) - Could Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin’s job be in jeopardy?
According to a source close to the White House, President Donald Trump may be getting frustrated with Mnuchin.
This after Mnuchin tried to calm Wall Street with a phone call to U.S. bank executives.
But the day after the phone call, the markets suffered their worst Christmas Eve drop ever.
The president is however vouching for Mnuchin publicly.
Trump shifted the blame for the market volatility to the Federal Reserve.
A person familiar with the matter said Trump could meet with Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell in the New Year.
Trump has not been happy with the fed's decision for raising interest rates.
Some of the president's aides believe a face-to-face meeting could help ease tensions between the men.
