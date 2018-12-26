Want to be in a movie?

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Ever dreamed of being in a movie? Now might just be your chance.
D. Lynn Myers Casting recently posted on Facebook about an upcoming movie shooting in Cincinnati that needs extras.
The movie is called “Oh, Dry Run” and it’s being directed by Todd Haynes, who also shot and directed “Carol” with Cate Blanchett in the Queen City.
“Inspired by a true story, a corporate defense lawyer reluctantly takes on a rural farmer’s lawsuit after the farmer suspects a local chemical plant’s landfill is killing his livestock,” is how the post describes the film.
If you are interested in being in extra, send your name, contact info, clothing sizes, and two photos - one close on your face, one full body - to dryrunextras@gmail.com.
They’re looking for all types and ages of people, so go ahead and take your shot at fame!
