Wet, warmer air on the way

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - A weather system will come out of the southwest and bring warmer, wet air to the Tri-State on Thursday.
Rain may have some thunder mixed in but we do not have severe storms in the forecast. The rain will taper to isolated showers Friday and end before noon.
Saturday looks cool, dry and mostly sunny -- then on Sunday the clouds will increase.
Rain and thunder is back Monday and as New Year’s Eve party-goers head out the roads look light they will be wet.
Another system brings the chance of snow Thursday.
