Will pay raises for politicians block increased benefits for first responders' families?

COLUMBUS, OH (FOX19) - Lawmakers plan to return to Columbus Thursday to try to pass bills vetoed by Gov. John Kasich.
All eyes will be on Senate Bill 296, which would increase benefits for widows and children of deceased police officers and firefighters.
Now, surviving family members receive full benefits until the deceased would have retired. Under the current law, that is after 25 years of service or until the officer would have been 48 years old.
SB296 will extend benefits to 33 years or service or until the deceased officer would have been 70 years old. It also permits survivors to apply for state health insurance.
But Kasich rejected the bill earlier this month, saying state representatives doomed it by including pay raises for themselves and other elected officials.
“I would have signed such a bill into law,” Kasich wrote when he vetoed the bill. “Unfortunately, I cannot support or condone the last-minute rush to include a controversial pay raise for elected officials into what was an otherwise commendable bill.”
He urged lawmakers to pass the benefits bill without the raises next year, when Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine is governor. Kasich is term-limited out and considering another presidential run.
SB 296 would increase legislators base pay from $60,684 to $63,007 in 2019 and $76,208 by 2028.
Veteran lawmaker State Rep. Bill Seitz (R-Green Township) called the veto “Grinchlike."
He has said he wants families to receive additional benefits, but state office holders deserve pay raises, too.
Seitz has predicted the votes will be there to pass SB 296 in both the Senate and the House now despite the veto.
“As in so many other ways, Governor Kasich has strayed from the principles upon which he was elected in vetoing SB 296. It has been nearly a generation since the General Assembly last voted on compensation increases for legislators and non-judicial statewide officials—many of whom, unlike the Governor, are not independently wealthy and are not in anticipation, as he is, of landing a seven figure salary as a TV talk show commentator,” Seitz said in a statement.
Families of fallen police officers who have worked years on the legislation are not as confident.
If the bill fails to pass now, they must start all over again next year.
That means re-writing legislation to increase benefits, re-introducing it to House and Senate committees and then trying once again to get it passed, a process that takes several months.
This statewide controversy has major ties the Tri-State.
One of the biggest proponents for increased benefits for families is the widow of a Cincinnati police officer killed in the line of duty in 21 years ago this month.
Linda Pope’s husband, Officer Dan Pope, was fatally shot alongside Police Specialist Ron Jeter as they served a domestic violence warrant in Clifton Heights in December 1997.
She has worked the past seven years to get the benefits bill passed, a process she calls “heartbreaking.”
“Our officers died while protecting strangers. They believed if something should happen, their families would be taken care of,” she said this week.
At the time of her husband’s death, Linda Pope was a Cincinnati firefighter.
The couple would have celebrated their seventh wedding anniversary the week he was killed.
His death galvanized her to devote her life to helping widows and families of other slain officers across the nation.
She was the keynote speaker at the Police Memorial Week event on Fountain Square in May 2017.
Then, she joined officers and their relatives for a march through the streets of downtown Cincinnati into the West End, where another ceremony was held in front of the Police Memorial at District 1 headquarters.
“They fulfilled their oath. Imagine for one second, you are pregnant, and your husband is killed in the line of duty. You are then told you will lose your health benefits at the end of the month,” she said.
“Or you have children still in high school and your death benefit is cut in half because they forced your officer to “retire” at the earliest age possible. You have 3 kids in college and you lose one half of your income. Would you take a job knowing this could be your family?”
"We are not only fighting for those already left behind, but all of those officers who will die in the future, protecting you, the citizens of Ohio. And more will die. It’s not if, it’s when.
“We need SB296 to become law. We have been told that it’s just the right thing to do. So do it. Don’t leave us without this bill becoming law. Please put us first and help make Ohio one of the best in the nation for taking care of fallen public safety officer’s families. Do this for us and the sacrifices our loved ones made, protecting you.”
Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.