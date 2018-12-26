Woman wins $1M playing Kentucky Lottery scratch-off game

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - A Georgetown, Kentucky woman won a million dollar Kentucky Lottery scratch-off ticket while playing a game on Christmas.
Jessica Ewen says she celebrates the holiday with her three sibilings and a cousin.
Each year they pitch in for lottery tickets and this year Jessica put them in a Saran wrap ball along with other items.
Jessica got a $25 Millionaire Jumbo Bucks ticket from the game and as soon as she saw she won, she signed the ticket and hid it.
Winning a million dollars isn’t the only surprise Jessica’s had recently. She just found out she’s expecting her fifth child.
“We’ll be using this money to purchase a bigger house because we’re busting at the seams,” said Jessica.
Her mother is also living with the family as she recovers from breast cancer.
Jessica says she and her husband also plan to start college funds for all of their children.
She took the cash option amount and after taxes, walked away with a check worth $553,800.
The winning ticket was sold at the Falls Creek BP in Georgetown. The retailer will receive $7,800 for selling the ticket.
Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.