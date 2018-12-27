Cincinnati police officer faces prostitution charge

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - A Cincinnati police officer is expected in court Thursday on a prostitution charge.
Jeffrey T. Butler, 47, is scheduled to make his first appearance in the case at 12:30 p.m. in Hamilton County Municipal Court.
An internal investigation officer cited him Dec. 12, a copy of the report shows. The offense took place in the 3300 block of Central Parkway at 2 a.m. on Nov. 21.
Butler “admitted to exchanging US currency for sexual activity," police wrote in his criminal complaint.
His work status is not clear. We are reaching out to Cincinnati police officials for more information.
