City to look at ways to improve pedestrian safety

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Friends and family of Gabriella Rodriguez, the teen killed in a hit and run outside Western Hills High School, gathered at a special city council meeting Thursday morning to discuss pedestrian safety.
Gabriella’s mother held a picture of her daughter as Vice Mayor Chris Smitherman offered a moment of silence.
As public comment began, Shawna Rodriguez thanked the councilmembers for seeing pedestrian safety as an important issue that needs to be taken seriously.
“That night after Gabby was hit was the first time I actually went and walked the route that my daughter had to walk. I don’t care of you’re 15. I don’t care if you’re 70. You shouldn’t have to cross four lanes of a roadway to get to a bus,” said Shawna.
The Western Hills High School student was hit in the 2100 block of Harrison Avenue on Sept. 10 while trying to catch a bus for school. She was not in a crosswalk when she was hit by a 2010 Dodge Journey driven by Kenosha Sanders, 27, according to police.
Sanders stopped at the scene, but another vehicle that fled from the scene hit Rodriguez a second time while she was trying to get back on her feet. Gabriella was pronounced dead shortly after she was taken to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center. The vehicle that fled the scene has not been found.
“I miss her so much but I know she’s pushing me. I’d be in bed giving up, but my daughter won’t let me. Because I’m her voice now. And I’m not gonna let her death be in vain,” said Shawna.
Vice Mayor Smitherman requested the Cincinnati police give an update on Gabriella’s case during their next meeting.
He also asked city engineers what can be done right now to fix the issue of pedestrian safety.
The engineers said they believe the problems with speeding drivers have gotten worse, but lighting problems are a “simple fix".
Other issues discussed included educating drivers, pedestrians, and better/more enforcement.
Smitherman introduced two motions at the meeting -- one to immediately solve pedestrian issues near Dater High School and Western Hills University High School and the other for the city to study pedestrian safety and prepare a set of recommendations to achieve those goals.
City Council voted to investigate whether to use money from the pedestrian safety fund to restore the previously installed yellow road paddles for traffic calming, replacing dim street lighting with brighter L-E-D lights, and for two police officers to be present during drop off and pick up until council can find money to sustain it.
