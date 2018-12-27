Emergency need for Type O negative blood donors

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - 'Tis the season of giving and the Hoxworth Blood Center, University of Cincinnati needs people with type O negative blood to donate.
Hoxworth currrently has only 58 percent of the optimal O negative inventory to serve over thirty area hospitals.
In addition, they also need O positive and A positive donors.
“Recent weeks have seen increased blood usage and lower than expected donations. With low blood collections over the holiday weekend, Hoxworth has officially reached critical levels that can only be replenished by volunteer blood donors,” said Cara Nicolas, Associate Public Information Officer for Hoxworth Blood Center.
As an extra incentive to give, donors who give at Hoxworth donor center on Dec. 27 or 28 will receive two free movie tickets.
Hoxworth operates seven Neighborhood Donor Centers in Anderson, Blue Ash, Ft. Mitchell, West Chester, Tri-County, Western Hills and the Hoxworth Center adjacent to University Hospital.
Walk-ins are welcome, however appointments are encouraged. Call (513) 451-0910 or visit hoxworth.org.
