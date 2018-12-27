Former police chief accused of taking donations meant to buy K-9

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - A former police chief for the Village of New Vienna in Clinton County was indicted last week for allegedly misusing donations meant to purchase a police K-9.
Clinton Brown set up the New Vienna Police Department K-9 Fund in his name after he convinced village officials to allow him to buy a K-9 using donations.
According to the state auditor’s office, donors gave $14,020 to the fund between Jan. 21 and June 26, 2017.
Brown received the K-9, named Paige, in March 2017.
Village Mayor Kathi Stone asked the auditor’s Public Integrity Assurance Team to conduct an investigation into Brown’s handling of the donated funds.
The auditor’s office says Brown admitted to spending some of the money on personal expenses, such as clothing, food and gasoline.
Brown resigned in Dec. 2017.
Financial losses to the village totaled $5,776 including an outstanding bill of $2,600 for a vehicle cage for a K-9 police cruiser and $700 to a company that provided K-9 handler training.
