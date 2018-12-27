Growling dog alerts young Norwood girl to ‘bald, ugly’ man at her window

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - A little dog named Peanut made a big girl move on Christmas Eve.
“She’s probably the best thing that’s ever happened to us,” said Danielle Davis, the young girl’s mother.
The family says Peanut warned the girl’s best friend about a man peeping in her bedroom window on Ralston Street in Norwood.
“My dog started growling and jumping,” said the girl named Madison. "(He was) barking at the window and I sat up and looked because she usually just growls around the room.”
It turns out the little lady was hounding her for a reason.
“I see a white, bald, ugly man,” Madison said.
The man was at the window around 3 a.m. Madison said he was looking in her room.
“I was, like, yuck,” she said.
Madison ran to get her mother who said she quickly called police, but by the time they arrived the man was gone. It’s unclear where he ran off to.
“When Peanut barked, he ran. She went to another window and was growling and barking at another window. We are assuming that’s the direction that he went,” said Davis.
If you have any information you are asked to contact the Norwood Police Department. The non-emergency number is 513-458-4520.
Davis is glad things ended the way they did with her daughter safe in her arms and not with a stranger.
“The idea that someone is looking in your window and you don’t know the intent -- like maybe it’s theft, maybe it’s more than theft. Theft I can deal with, but anything more than that I can’t,” the startled mother said.
Davis said Peanut was a neighborhood dog who kept running into their yard. Eventually, she said, the owner told the family to keep the pup and they did. Now, they say she’s a hero.
