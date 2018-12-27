Listeria concerns trigger recall for peanut butter distributed to Ohio, 14 other states

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration says a voluntary recall has been issued for Organic Almond, Peanut, and Tahini Butters manufactured by Inspired Organics, LLC.
The recall is due to potential contamination of Listeria monocytogenes, an organism that could cause serious and potentially fatal infections.
The affected products distributed to food service and retail stores throughout Florida, Illinois, Iowa, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, West Virginia, Wisconsin, and Ontario, Canada can be identified by:
Other symptoms from Listeria contamination could include a high fever, headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea.
