Ohio couple caught breaking into home to make coffee, do laundry

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Police in Uniontown arrested a couple who broken into a home, washed their clothes, took a shower, and made coffee for themselves before being caught by a relative of the homeowner.
Richard Nippell and Camri Cantwell were taken into custody Monday afternoon after police say they broken into the home..
The female homeowner returned home and noticed the couple’s truck. She then called a relative who came over and held Nippell and Cantwell at gunpoint until police arrived.
Cleveland 19 News spoke to the homeowner, who wished to be identified only as Linda.
“He told her to drop to the ground now and he said, ‘I don’t want to hurt you, but drop to the ground so you don’t get hurt,'" said Linda.
Investigators found jewelry, a computer, and credit cards belonging to the homeowner in the couple’s truck.
“They made themselves at home while they were there, obviously. It’s sad. It’s really sad," Linda said.
As of Wednesday, both remained in the Stark County Jail.
Linda told Cleveland 19 News she’s shaken up, but glad everyone is unharmed.
“I’m thankful. I’m very thankful that I didn’t go in that house or anything, that I just stayed put outside," Linda said.
