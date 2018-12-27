Only on FOX19 NOW: Subpoena for Pike Co. sheriff probe

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Investigators looking into allegations the Pike County sheriff is using drug forfeiture money to support a gambling habit and misusing seized vehicles have issued a voluminous subpoena for most -- if not all -- of his records from the entire time he has been in office, a copy of a subpoena shows.
FOX19 NOW received a copy of the subpoena Thursday after submitting a public records request to the county auditor. It asks for financial, personnel, and property records from the date Sheriff Charlie Reader took office on Jan. 1, 2016 until the present.
State auditors sought an accounting of three key funds under the Reader’s control: the Sheriff’s Law Enforcement Trust Fund (LETF), Furtherance of Justice Fund (FOJ), Pike County Drug Task Force and/or drug fine monies, including but not limited to the following:
- Annual reports
- Check registers, ledgers, expenditure and/or cash disbursement ledgers and journals
- Policies and/or procedures manuals
- Bank statements and reconciliation documents
- Supporting documentation for all disbursements and/or expenditures from the funds
In addition, the subpoena asks for an inventory of the sheriff’s office assets and all records of seizures of money, property, vehicles and equipment executed by the sheriff’s office.
The subpoena requests payroll records and personnel files for several individuals including Reader; his brother Brian, who is the Chief Investigator for the Pike County Prosecutor and a special duty officer; and administrative assistant Rhonda Potter. Also included is a request for their employment contracts, records of discipline, expense reports, tax records and documentation of outside employment.
By law, sheriffs have to conduct their own annual report of all their finances and turn it over to the state auditor’s office and treasurer’s office.
FOX19 NOW sent a copy of the subpoena to Reader and he responded via text, “I cannot comment at this time.”
Reader’s lawyer, James Boulger of Chillicothe, told FOX19 NOW that Reader received a similar subpoena and has responded to it.
Boulger assumes the county auditor’s office also has responded to the subpoena issued to its office and furnished the requested records as well.
He said investigators are obviously trying to get all the information they can.
“It would be purely speculation on my end if there is a charge forthcoming,” Boulger said.
He declined to say if Reader has a gambling problem or if there is any truth to the complaint sent to the state auditor’s office and declined further comment.
Reader is accused of using money from drug cases for personal use and allowing his daughter to drive vehicles impounded by the sheriff’s office. The allegations come from an anonymous complaint filed in November with the Ohio Auditor’s Office.
“Sheriff Charles S. Reader keeps the cash confiscated on drug cases in a small safe in his office that only he has access to,” reads a copy of the complaint released by the Ohio Auditor’s Office under a public records request.
The complaint was made public just three days after court records revealed Reader was under investigation after an allegation of “misconduct" and auditor’s officials said subpoenas were issued.
Pike County Prosecutor Rob Junk asked for a special prosecutor “to serve in the investigation and any prosecution of a case involving" the sheriff, according to a copy of a motion filed in Pike County Common Pleas Court. Junk asked Judge Randy Deering to appoint Robert F. Smith, an attorney with Ohio Auditor Dave Yost’s Office, the special prosecuting attorney.
The judge granted both requests.
Reader was sheriff for just six months when eight members of the Rhoden family were found fatally shot in four separate trailers on two properties in April 2016.
The slayings are considered the state’s most complex homicide investigation to date, resulting in more than 1,000 tips, hundreds of people interviewed and dozens of search warrants.
In November, more than two and a half years later, three generations of the Wagner family were arrested and charged in connection with the case.
Reader appeared alongside Ohio Attorney General and now Governor-Elect Mike DeWine as DeWine discussed arrests at a press conference in Pike County on Nov. 13, just four days after the complaint was filed against Reader at the auditor’s office.
The investigation into Reader appears to be handled, at least at this point, solely by the auditor’s office.
