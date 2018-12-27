CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Rain will be heavy Thursday evening with a clap or two of thunder.
In addition, temperatures will rise and top out at 60 degrees overnight. Gusty winds are also in the forecast. Road conditions will be slow Thursday evening, then as the rain tapers off to scattered light showers overnight driving conditions will improve.
For the morning commute scattered, light showers will be falling.
The weekend will be dry and chilly then rain and thunder returns for New Year’s Eve. For the first week of 2019 cold air arrives in the Tri-State.
