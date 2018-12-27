‘Scooby Roo’ where are you? Police 'roo the day they caught furry friend

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Crikey! Maybe it’s the continued version of A Christmas Carol? Norwood police seem to have channeled the ghost of the late Steve Irwin the day after Christmas.
Wednesday night, the department says Officer Harvey made a traffic stop and suddenly found himself in what probably felt like the outback rather than Ohio when he found a kangaroo in the backseat of a vehicle on Interstate 71.
No need to sing a theme song to find this little guy, we know exactly where ‘Scooby-Roo’ is -- that’s the little joey’s name!
Harvey got the ‘jump’ on safety when found a little joey hanging out in the backseat of a vehicle during a traffic stop. He joked the baby 'roo wasn’t properly restrained and the driver was cautioned.
Harvey said the driver told him he was taking the 'roo from Missouri to his new home in Columbus.
Scooby-Roo appeared to be cuddled up ready for bed.
“Just when you think you have seen practically everything in your career,” the department said.
This is one story Officer Harvey can pull out of his ‘pouch' for years to come.
