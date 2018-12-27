Showers then Cooler Air for the Weekend

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -Our next weather-maker is on the way with showers, some thunder, and slightly cooler air.
Expect showers to develop late this morning or early this afternoon and remain across the area into Friday morning.
Temperatures will be rather mild for December. We will see afternoon high temps today in the mid 50s, with slowly rising temps overnight to near 60° by Friday morning.
Don’t be surprised to hear a rumble of thunder overnight as a cold front works through the region.
Rain will end Friday morning and cooler air will start filtering into the tri-state.
After the early day high, temps will fall into the mid 40s by evening.
Right now, the weekend looks dry and cooler with more rain slated for Sunday night into Monday.
