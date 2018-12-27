Showers Thursday afternoon?

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - A strong weather system will bring warmer, wet weather to the Tri-State on Thursday.
As the storm moves to the northeast out of the desert Southwest, it will drag plenty of Gulf of Mexico moisture with it. Scattered showers will begin during Thursday afternoon and steady, occasionally heavy rain will arrive in the early evening. The rain may have a clap or two of thunder mixed in but severe storms do not appear to be in the forecast.
Look for temperatures to reach the middle 50s during the evening.
Before dawn Friday, temperatures will briefly reach the low 60s in parts of the region. The rain will taper to isolated showers Friday early morning and end before noon with temperatures dropping back to the middle 40s by 7 p.m.
Saturday looks chilly, dry and partly cloudy while on Sunday clouds will increase.
Rain and thunder is back Monday and some of the rain could be heavy. As New Year’s Eve party-goers head out Monday evening the rain will be tapering off to scattered, light showers. By midnight roads will be drying and 2019 will dawn partly cloudy and chilly.
Another system brings the chance of snow during the morning of Jan. 3.
