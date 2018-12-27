Veto override gives elected officials pay raises, increases benefits for first responders' families

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - A disputed bill that increases death benefits and insurance coverage for slain public safety officers' families while also providing pay raises to Ohio elected officials has become law over the governor’s objections.
The Republican-led Ohio House overrode GOP Gov. John Kasich’s veto 70-16 on Thursday. Its action followed a successful veto override in the Senate earlier in the day.
In his veto message Friday, Kasich called the bill’s intent to help police and firefighter families “praiseworthy.” But he said he couldn’t support “the last-minute rush to include a controversial pay raise” without adequate public debate.
Kasich had urged lawmakers to send the original bill to his successor, Republican Gov.-elect Mike DeWine, when the new legislative session begins in January.
“I am delighted that the governor’s Grinchlike veto was resoundingly overridden and that the spouses of the fallen first responders will, after 7 years of trying, get the enhanced benefits they deserve. Having virtually every elected official in the state as advocates for the bill really helped push this over the finish line," said State Rep. Bill Seitz (R-Green Township).
Currently, surviving family members of first responders receive full benefits until the deceased would have retired. That is after 25 years of service or until the officer would have been 48 years old.
SB296 will extend benefits to 33 years or service or until the deceased officer would have been 70 years old. It also permits survivors to apply for state health insurance.
The bill will also increase legislators base pay from $60,684 to $63,007 in 2019 and $76,208 by 2028.
