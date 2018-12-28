A Cooler Weekend Ahead

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -A cold front will move through the region later today bringing cooler and dry conditions for the weekend.
Our daytime high temps occurred this morning, but as cooler air filters in we will see falling temps into the low/mid 40s by evening.
We will continue to see falling temps overnight under partly cloudy skies.
By Saturday morning temps will settle into the low 30s.
Saturday and Sunday both look dry but much cooler with high temps in the low to mid 40s.
More rain, potentially heavy, is back in the forecast for New Year’s Eve Monday.
Expect a chilly sstart to 2019.
