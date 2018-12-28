A Dry Weekend

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -A cold front will move through the region later today bringing cooler and dry conditions for the weekend.
Our daytime high temps will occur this morning, but as cooler air filter in we will see falling temps into the low/mid 40s by evening.
We will continue to see falling temps overnight under partly cloudy skies.
By morning temps will settle into the low 30s.
Saturday and Sunday both look dry but much cooler with high temps in the low to mid 40s.
More rain, potentially heavy, is back in the forecast for New Year’s Eve Monday.
