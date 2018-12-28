Gunman caught on video opening fire on man outside Golf Manor home

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Police are searching for a gunman who was caught on surveillance video shooting at a man outside a home in Golf Manor on Christmas.
On December 25, officers responded to 911 calls of shots fired in the 6400 block of Mayflower Ave.
When officers arrived, they found Joshua Griewe suffering from gunshot wounds in the front yard of a home. He was transported to University Hospital where he is currently listed in stable condition.
“This shooting was not a random act of violence and it is apparent that Mr. Griewe was the intended target of this felonious assault,” police said in a news release.
Police are trying to identify the driver and passenger of a gold or tan four door sedan seen in the video.
The video shows the passenger shooting Griewe. When the shooter sees the first round did not disable him, he runs back and shoots him again at close range.
The suspects were last seen fleeing in the vehicle west on Belmont Avenue.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office at 513-851-6000.
