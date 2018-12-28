‘He’s not living it’: Wife of Cleveland US Coast Guardsman critical of Trump’s handling of government shutdown

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The wife of a U.S. Coast Guardsman is pleading with President Donald Trump to end the government shutdown.
She’s not only a military spouse, but a mother and a local teacher who now has to take care of her entire family with only her income.
“He’s not living it. He doesn’t have to worry about the struggles of paying day to day bills, and we’re living paycheck to paycheck, and doing the best that we can,” said Alisa Jones. “We found out yesterday that my husband will not be receiving his paycheck unless the government will be passing an appropriation for the payroll of Homeland Security by noon tomorrow."
Her husband, Justin, has been on active duty for the past 10 years, but unfortunately, he won’t be getting paid for his work performed during the past five days. A number that will increase as long as the government shut down continues.
Alisa works as a special needs teacher.
“Bi-weekly, I receive $900 a paycheck and it doesn’t cover the fraction of what our mortgage and bills and utilities cost,” said Jones.
On top of that, the two have a child that needs care as well.
“We have a son who’s a toddler, who attends day care, and we won’t be able to afford to send him...” she cried.
With all that said, Alisa’s just hoping for some relief and also feels for others who may be in a similar situation.
“There’s a lot of other families out there who don’t have two forms of income to rely on. I am waiting for it to end. I cannot wait for them to come to a resolution,” concluded Jones.
Government workers will be receiving back-pay as compensation whenever the shutdown ends.
