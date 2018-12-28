It’s a bird. It’s a plane. It’s ??? floating up the Ohio

You never know what'll you see on the Ohio River.
December 28, 2018 at 12:05 PM EST - Updated December 28 at 12:58 PM

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - A lot of people have reached out to FOX19 NOW asking about an object they saw traveling up the Ohio River that’s now docked in Ludlow - we may have the answer.

We first reached out to viewers on Facebook asking what this thing could be - and we got a lot of response.

These photos were sent to us by Paula Hughes Graszus. It was seen traveling on the Ohio River and is now docked in Ludlow. Do you know what it is?

“Cheryl’s she shed,” Brad Lancaster said.

“New ride at Kings Island,” North Jo said.

“Monday’s champagne bottle,” Sandy Estepp asked.

It turns out to be refinery equipment that is going up to a Shell refinery in Pittsburgh.

According to Jim Brendel from the US Coast Guard, it’s one of many loads that we’re going to see on the river over the next few weeks.

It is being shipped up from the Gulf Coast.

