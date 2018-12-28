Japan falls, other Asian stocks gain after Wall Street rally

WALL STREET: U.S. stocks staged a last-minute turnaround that put the market on track to end the volatile week with a gain. That followed the market's best day in 10 years. Health care and technology companies, banks and industrial stocks accounted for much of the gains. The Standard & Poor's 500 rose 0.9 percent to 2,488.83 after being down 2.8 percent at midday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 1.1 percent to 23,138.82. The Nasdaq composite added 0.4 percent to 6,579.49. The downturn that began in October has intensified this month, erasing all of the market's 2018 gains and nudging the S&P 500 closer to its worst year since 2008. Stocks are on track for their worst December since 1931.