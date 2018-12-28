Man found asleep in car with child following crash, police say

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - A man was arrested Thursday after he fled the scene of an accident in Colerain Township, according to officers.
Police say Codey Dewald, 25, left the accident and never contacted them.
When officers located Dewald, they say he was asleep in his vehicle and a child was in the back seat.
The temperature outside was 38 degrees but police say the car was running at the time.
Dewald is facing charges of endangering children, possession of a open container, criminal damaging and driving under suspension.
His next court date is Jan. 19.
Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.