Man steals reptile rock shelter from pet store by stuffing it into his pants

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL (KFVS) - A man is wanted for taking a reptile rock shelter from a pet store and it was caught on video.
The theft happened at Dee’s Pets located on Route 37 in Marion, Illinois, on Christmas Eve night, according to Sheriff Bennie Vick.
The man is seen on surveillance video putting a large plastic reptile rock shelter into his pants before leaving the store.
Victoria Lynch an employee of the store says that the item was only about $40 and that the robber was no stranger to the store.
Lynch remembered talking to the individual before and believes he owns snakes which maybe why he stole the item.
She says that things have gone missing in the store before but that this was a unique theft. They said they aren’t worried about recovering the item, but they don’t want that customer to return.
If you recognize him, contact the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office at 618-997-6541 or Williamson County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-414-TIPS (8477).
