New street lights being installed following pedestrian crashes outside schools

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - New LED lighting will be installed outside of Dater High School and Western Hills High School after a demand for improved traffic safety.
Thirteen students have been hit by cars walking to school so far this school year.
Councilmember Sittenfeld said the situation required much more urgency and reached out directly to Duke Energy President Amy Spiller.
“No child should ever have to fear for his or her life when simply trying to walk to school. There are a number of solutions we can and will implement, and I am glad we could deliver improved lighting on a quick timetable," Sittenfeld said in a statement.
On Dec. 20, two Cincinnati Public School students in crosswalks were hit by vehicles within an hour of each other, according to Cincinnati police.
LED lights are being installed on Ferguson Road outside of the schools Friday, improving visibility to enhance pedestrian safety.
Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.