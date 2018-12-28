‘Our brother is gone’: Middletown family wants answers in loved one’s murder

MIDDLETOWN, OH (FOX19) - The family of a Middletown man who was murdered in mid-December is pleading for people with information on the crime to come forward.
Middletown police said officers found Benny Barefield slumped behind the wheel of his car near 9th Avenue and Yankee Road on Dec. 14. Detectives believe someone shot Barefield on 9th Avenue, and as Barefield attempted to drive himself to a hospital, he crashed into a stop sign. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.
“This is a nightmare. We’re living a nightmare," said Dia Arnold, his sister. "Our brother is gone, and he ain’t coming back.”
To his family, it was shocking and stunning news. He was a father, a brother, a cousin and more.
The 48-year-old had a rough past in that he sometimes found himself in trouble with the law, but his relatives said that over the past 10 years, he had changed and had turned his life around.
“He did Easter egg hunts. He did the free backpack giveaways, free bike giveaways, swimming pool parties," said his sister Jody Barefield.
Benny Barefield had a little bit of social media stardom, according to his family and friends. He was known for the silly videos he posted on Snapchat. His videos often gave those he loved a laugh. Now, the clips bring tears to their eyes.
“He was a good man," said Arnold. "He did a lot for the community, a lot for his family.”
Police are now asking the community to come forward with information.
“We don’t want no bloodshed. We don’t want no drama,” said Arnold. "We just want justice for my family.”
Jody Barefield said it's not about being a snitch.
“This gun violence has to stop, or you’re going to be burying your brother or your father or your husband or your son,” said Jody Barefield. "It hurts. I wouldn’t wish this on my enemy.”
If you have any information on Benny Barefield’s murder, call Det. Hughes with Middletown police at 513-425-7733.
