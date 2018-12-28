Our new national debate: Did Grover of ‘Sesame Street’ drop the F-bomb?

(RNN) – What’s wrong with our eyesight and hearing? We’ve got some serious issues.
First, it was “the dress.”
Was it black and blue or white and gold?
Then, there was the whole Yanni vs. Laurel thing.
Which did you hear?
Now, folks are flipping out because they think they heard loveable Grover drop the F-bomb on “Sesame Street.” Just remember, we’re talking about a children’s TV show here.
Some say they hear Grover say, “That’s an (effing) excellent idea.”
Others say there’s no foul language involved. “That sounds like an excellent idea,” or “That’s an excellent idea.”
So far, Sesame Workshop, the nonprofit educational organization behind Sesame Street, hasn’t weighed in.
Give it a listen, but be prepared, you might hear something you won’t like.
Social media is divided on the matter (as it often is).
“What? He’s sayin ‘yes, yes that sounds like an excellent idea!’ What is wrong with you people?” asks Will Ritter.
“OMG. I hear it differently every time I listen,” tweets PaulieC20. “I heard “that’s a f***ing excellent idea” the first time and “that sounds like an excellent idea,” the second time. What is going on?”
And then there’s Millie Gilkes.
“I heard yanny.”
Finally, someone brings order to the chaos.
