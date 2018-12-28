Overnight low of 29 degrees expected

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Slow clearing will continue Friday evening and overnight and the air will cool to a low of 29 degrees.
The weekend looks dry and partly cloudy Saturday while there will be more sunshine Sunday. Clouds will roll back into the FOX19 NOW viewing area Sunday evening and for Monday morning look for rain.
The rain Monday will last into late night and be heavy enough to slow traffic on New Year’s Eve. By midnight Jan. 1, 2019 the rain will be tapering off to scattered showers.
The next chance of precipitation arrives Jan. 4 when we may see a mix or rain and snow.
