Pair of inmates escaped from Warren County correction center

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - The sheriff’s office is searching for two inmates who escaped from the Community Corrections Center in Warren County on Friday.
Officials said they were notified of an escaped inmate from Community Corrections around 12:30 a.m., which is located at 5234 State Route 63 in Turtlecreek Township.
The inmate was identified as Logan Michael Lee Fithen, 23, who was last seen wearing either a blue T-shirt with CCC on the back and khaki pants or an orange jump-suit with CCC on the back.
He was possibly picked up by his girlfriend in a silver mini-van, officials said.
Fithen is described as a white male, 5’4”, 200 pounds, blonde hair, and blue eyes.
About three hours later, the sheriff’s office was notified that 34-year-old James Adams III had escaped.
He was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt with CCC on the back and khaki pants.
Adams is described as a white male, 5’11”, 230 pounds, shaved head, blue eyes, with multiple tattoos, one large tattoo on the left side of his neck.
Anyone with information on their whereabouts are asked to contact the Warren County Sheriff’s Office at 513-695-1280 or the Warren County Communications Center at 513-695-2525.
